Terry named Villa captain

John Terry has been confirmed as the new captain of Aston Villa.

John Terry will captain Aston Villa this season

The 36-year-old former England and Chelsea skipper takes the armband from James Chester, and wore it for the first time on Saturday in a friendly at Shrewsbury.

Villa said in a tweet: " John Terry confirmed as captain - and will wear the armband for the first time today against @ShrewsWeb."

Terry joined the Championship club earlier this month, signing a one-year deal with Steve Bruce's team. The announcement of his signing, via a mocked-up WhatsApp chat featuring owner Dr Tony Xia, included the phrase "Captain. Leader. VILLAN" - playing on Chelsea fans' description of Terry as "Captain, Leader, Legend".