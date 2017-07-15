Lewis Hamilton sets pace in final practice at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton moved to the top of the timesheets in final practice to cement his status as pole-position favourite for the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton edged out title rival Sebastian Vettel, whom he is 20 points adrift of in the title battle, by just 0.032 seconds at Silverstone.

Valtteri Bottas was third, but the 27-year-old Finnish driver is out of the running for pole after he was last night sanctioned with a five-place grid penalty following a gearbox change.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will also be moved back five places for tomorrow's race after he, too, was forced to take on a new gearbox.

One factor, however, which could stop Hamilton from claiming the 67th pole position of his career could be the weather.

This morning's one-hour session started in dry, albeit cold conditions, but the rain arrived in the closing moments.

And a changeable forecast here in Northamptonshire is expected to play a role during qualifying later on Saturday.

Hamilton so often excels in the wet. He turned in an incredible display in front of his home crowd nine years ago when he won by nearly a minute and lapped the entire field up to third.

But a damp track can also lead to unpredictability as Hamilton found out to his cost in 2014 when he aborted his final lap in qualifying - thinking he could not improve on his time - only to see others improve and he fell to sixth.

Ricciardo was the first to fall foul of the slippery conditions this morning when he lost control of his Red Bull on the exit of the final corner and slid across the main straight. Marcus Ericsson also took a trip across the gravel after he spun in his Sauber.

Elsewhere, Kimi Raikkonen was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Nico Hulkenberg in the Force India, while Ricciardo ended the session in sixth. Britain's Jolyon Palmer was 14th.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso will start last after he was hit with a mammoth 30-place grid penalty following a raft of changes to his hapless Honda engine.