Title-winning Reid hoping wheelchair tennis can take centre stage at Wimbledon

Great Britain's Gordon Reid set a target of taking wheelchair tennis on to Centre Court after he and Alfie Hewett landed their second Wimbledon title together.

A 6-7 (5/7) 7-5 7-6 (7/3) victory over the French pair of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer saw Reid and Hewett clinch the doubles championship.

Victory was secured when Peifer netted with a forehand, sparking euphoric celebrations between the British duo and their friends, family and supporters on Court Three.

Last year's final was played on tiny Court 17, but the huge public reaction to Reid and Hewett's triumph prompted Wimbledon to find the match a larger home.

Handing it the 2,000-seat show court was hailed as a positive step for wheelchair tennis by the British pair prior to the final, and it was busy both before and after a rain delay that kept the players off court for over two hours early in the second set.

Scottish 25-year-old Reid said: "The more opportunity we have on this stage to showcase the sport, the more chance we have to inspire younger people to take it up and have a positive impact on their lives too.

"Hopefully we've done that again today and hopefully we can keep growing the sport and keep going - maybe on Centre Court in a few years."

A topsy-turvy opening set in which Reid and Hewett at one stage held a 4-2 lead went the way of the French pairing, before light drizzle soon after midday turned heavier and forced the players to retreat to the locker room for over two hours.

The British duo returned to build a 4-0 lead in the second set, only to be hauled back to 5-5, with the momentum swinging. But another break presented Reid with the chance to serve to bring the match level, and he and his 19-year-old English partner capitalised.

The decider contained another run of plot twists, however the tie-break proved mercifully straightforward for the home pair, who by then had missed a slew of match points.

A stop-volley from Hewett established a 5-2 lead before Houdet and then Peifer went into the net.

Hewett said: "It feels absolutely amazing. To do it in such a close battle against the French, who fought for every single point - congrats to them but it feels great.

"When you have four match points and they save them all and you have to go to a tie-break, it's quite tiring and you have to restart and go again, and I think we did a really good job of going out there and having no regrets, and just going for it and playing instinctively. That's what we did in the end and I thought that's one of the best tie-breaks we've played."

Reid added in an on-court interview with the BBC's Clare Balding: "We don't like to do it the easy way, that's for sure. I'd like to thank Nico and Stephane, the match was played in the best spirit possible and look at this crowd, look at this crowd! Listen to it.

"I've been playing wheelchair tennis now for 12 years and never once did I think we would fill a stadium out in Wimbledon like this, especially as the women's singles final was happening on Centre Court."