Talks continue over possibility of a London grand prix

A Formula One race in London could have moved a step closer after a new organisation revealed it is in talks to host the British Grand Prix around the Olympic Park.

The owners of Silverstone, the current home of the British race, announced earlier in the week that they had exercised a clause in their contract to cancel their agreement to stage the race.

As things stand there will be no race in Britain following 2019, but London is emerging as a potential option.

An event on Wednesday which saw F1 racing cars of the past take to the streets around Trafalgar Square proved hugely popular and London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was open to bringing a grand prix to the capital.

Now a privately-owned company, London GP, is planning on hosting the race around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford - although there are currently no specifics in place.

"The founders of London GP have been developing plans to host a Formula 1 race on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for over 12 months," a statement from the organisation read.

"The Park has all the supporting transport infrastructure required to manage a major sporting event such as Formula 1.

"Recent coverage in the media highlights the significant interest that such an event would bring to London. The latest statements by the Mayor of London supporting such an event are extremely good news for all Formula 1 fans and this project.

"London GP has held talks with all major stakeholders; these talks continue. As with all commercial ventures, London GP wishes to hold these discussions in private and will make a formal statement in due course.

"The founders of London GP are extremely excited about this opportunity which provides a fantastic platform to promote Formula 1 to a new audience and London GP will make further statements when appropriate."