Johanna Konta confident she can return to win Wimbledon after semi-final defeat

Johanna Konta believes she has shown she can win Wimbledon one day despite her semi-final loss to Venus Williams.

Konta's hopes of becoming Britain's first female singles champion at SW19 in 40 years were dashed as Williams stormed to a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The American rolled back the years with a ruthless display on Centre Court and will now meet Spain's Garbine Muguruza for a shot at her eighth grand slam title.

The 37-year-old is bidding to become the oldest female major winner in the Open era but for all her brilliance, Konta can be proud of her maiden run to the semi-finals at the All England Club.

She insists she can challenge again.

"I definitely feel like there's no reason why I would not be able to be in a position to win a title like this one day," Konta said.

"Quite honestly, I think I was in just as much of a shot of winning this tournament here. I think today it came down on the day, and Venus played better than me."

Konta had chances, particularly towards the end of the first set when she opened up two break points at 4-4.

Williams, however, saved both, the second with a 106-mile-per-hour second serve, and then made Konta pay by breaking herself in the next game to clinch the set. She never looked back.

Asked what was going through her head at the finish, Konta said: "Damn, I'm done. Then it was like, 'Oh okay, well, I'm done'.

"And then it was, 'Oh, thank you to everyone'. It was truly magnificent, the support that I had. I wanted to acknowledge the crowd."

Jamie Murray, meanwhile, found it sad to watch his brother Andy struggling with injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey.

The world number one battled a hip problem all tournament and lost 12 of the last 13 games in a five-set defeat on Wednesday.

Jamie, who is still going in the tournament after reaching the mixed doubles semi-finals with Martina Hingis, said: "I just messaged him last night saying 'Bad luck' and 'How are you?'.

"Obviously he was disappointed to lose but he'd been battling the last couple of weeks with his hip and for him the most important thing is just to get that sorted and do what needs to be done to get him back on the court feeling 100 per cent.

"I thought he played really well at the start of the match. It probably just got worse and worse as the tournament went on.

"Like he always does, he fought as hard as he could, and even though it was kind of sad to see him like that, he did his best.

"He's my brother, you don't like seeing him in pain obviously. You could kind of tell he wasn't going to be able to get through the match so it was difficult but it's sport, that happens.

"Unfortunately it came at a time where there was a huge event for him and I just hope he can get the necessary treatment, diagnosis, or whatever, rest and come back stronger than he was before."