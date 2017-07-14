Jamie Murray to face Heather Watson in Wimbledon mixed doubles final

Wimbledon is guaranteed a British champion after Heather Watson and Jamie Murray reached the mixed doubles final - and they will face each other across the net on Sunday.

Defending champions Watson and Henri Kontinen overcame the second seeds Bruno Soares and Elena Vesnina on Court One, with a 6-4 6-7 (6/8) 6-3 victory setting up a clash with Murray and 22-time grand slam winner Martina Hingis.

In a commanding Centre Court performance, Murray and Hingis beat Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-2 7-5 to justify their status as the top seeds.

Murray, who was a champion alongside Jelena Jankovic 10 years ago, was not intending to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon until Swiss great Hingis asked him.

The proposal from the 36-year-old, who won the women's singles title 20 years ago, was one Murray did not hesitate over.

"I haven't really played that much in the last couple of years but for me it was a great opportunity to play with Martina," Murray said.

"She's an amazing player and has shown that all this week and I'm really glad I decided to play. It's great to be in a grand slam final and I'm really looking forward to it on Sunday.

"It'll be a great occasion for us."

And 31-year-old Murray would love their partnership to continue in future grand slams.

"I hope so, from my side," Murray said. "If you've got a great partner it makes it easier to commit to."

Asked if brother Andy Murray would come to Wimbledon to watch Sunday's final, following his quarter-final singles exit, Jamie Murray was non-committal.

"Considering I walked off the court and came straight in here I have no idea," he told a press conference. "Maybe he'll come, we'll see."

Watson was asked about the prospect of facing Murray across the net and said: "It's just another match, really.

"It's great that two Brits are in the final, but it doesn't really make any difference. They're both really great players and it should be a really fun match."

She accepted the presence of two British players might mean the crowd is split, but said: "I think the atmosphere's going to be great. "