Fit-again Ben Currie eyeing England World Cup debut

Fresh from his fairytale comeback from a 10-month injury lay-off, Warrington second rower Ben Currie has set his sights on making his England debut in the World Cup.

The 22-year-old will link u p with the England squad on Monday still on a high after scoring the winning try in the Wolves' 16-10 Super League win over champions Wigan at the DW Stadium on Thursday night.

Warrington's shock victory gave them a measure of revenge for their Grand Final defeat last October, which Currie was forced to watch from the sidelines after suffering the agony of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against the same opponents in a Super 8s game three weeks earlier.

"It was very tough to take," Currie told Press Association Sport. "When I did it, I thought it might not be too serious but then I had the scan the next day.

"When the physio rang me with the news, I was with my mum and dad when he said 'it looks like it's going to be a long one'. It was very emotional sat there with my family, there were a few tears.

"But it's all behind me now. If anything, it's made me mentally stronger and I can kick on for the rest of the year."

Ten months ago, Currie had the rugby league world at his feet. An England academy tourist to Australia in 2012, he represented Ireland in the 2013 World Cup but he was always on England's radar.

At just 20, Currie was named in Steve McNamara's squad for the 2015 Test series against New Zealand and was poised to make his debut under Wayne Bennett last October until injury struck.

It also ruled him out of this year's mid-season Test against Samoa in Sydney but Bennett kept him in his revised 27-man elite training squad and Press Association Sport understands he is poised to land a central contract from the Rugby Football League.

Currie is determined to justify Bennett's loyalty by forcing his way into his final squad for the trip to Australia in October by which time he reckons he should at his fittest.

"That's definitely my goal," Currie said. "I think I've got nine games to try and impress and get in that 24-man squad. He showed a lot of faith in me by keeping me in the big squad while I've been injured and I've got to prove he made the right decision.

"If I could get in the squad to go to Australia, I should be fresh compared to most people so it could be a positive in the end."

Currie admits his comeback could hardly have gone any better and he is now hoping to make up for lost time with his club by helping them secure their Super League status.

"It's been a long 10 months, waiting for this moment," he said. "I went through all the scenarios in my head this week about how it could play out and nothing could go as it just has done.

"The goal was to test my knee out and just to get through the game, the try was a bonus. When I scored, I didn't quite know how to celebrate, it's been such a long time. Then my team-mates came and gave me a big cuddle and a pat on the back. It was good to be out there with them.

"It was a good team performance, it's a bit frustrating that it's not been there all year. We know we've got it in us. We're too good to be in the bottom four, we should be at the top end of the table. The plan now is go unbeaten for the rest of the year."