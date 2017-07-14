Abdullah Hayayei honoured with specially commissioned medal in memoriam

Abdullah Hayayei has been honoured with a specially commissioned medal in memoriam following his death in training ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The 36-year-old, who was due to represent the United Arab Emirates in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put, died after a discus cage collapsed on him as he trained in Newham on Tuesday.

And the tragedy will be acknowledged with a moment's silence in Friday evening's opening ceremony, where the medal will be presented to UAE officials to be passed on to his family.

Ed Warner, co-chair of the organising committee, said: "We've had minted a special medal, which we're going to be presenting to his delegation in front of the crowd, to be taken to his family in memoriam.

"We will do all we can to embrace the UAE team over the course of the next 10 days.

"I'm sure the crowd will show their appreciation for athletes who are going to be rising to the adversity of losing a team-mate to terrible circumstances and still want to compete in these World Championships."

International Paralympic Committee president Sir Philip Craven will visit Hayayei's family in Abu Dhabi during September's IPC congress. Hayayei was a father of five.

Investigations by the police and health and safety authorities are ongoing, with full cooperation of the IPC and the championships organisers.

Consideration had been given to postponing the championships, but they go ahead as planned with the UAE's participation.

The incident happened at Newham Leisure Centre, which has been closed since.

However, it is hoped the training venue will be reopened on Saturday.

Warner added: "We're working to ensure that we can get the training facility in Newham reopened for training, which should happen tomorrow."

It is the second fatality suffered by the Paralympic movement in the space of a year after Iranian cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad died following a crash in a road race at the Rio Paralympics.