Manchester City close in on deal for Tottenham's Kyle Walker

Manchester City look set to complete the signing of England right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham.

Press Association Sport understands the deal, reported to be worth up to £50million, could be completed by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, City missed out on the signing of Dani Alves when the Brazilian defender joined Paris St Germain after leaving Juventus on a free transfer.

Blues boss Pep Guardiola has been looking to bolster the City rearguard after seeing veterans Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all released at the end of last season.

Walker, 27, will bring with him the experience of more than 180 Premier League appearances for Spurs, whom he joined from Sheffield United in 2009, and is expected to join up with the rest of the City squad for next week's tour to the United States.

Following Walker's departure, Spurs are likely to give 26-year-old Kieran Trippier, who made his full England debut against France last month, an extended run in the side.

City are also said to have been tracking Monaco left-sided defender Benjamin Mendy.

The France international, who helped Monaco win Ligue 1 last season and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, is reported to be valued at around £40million.

City have already raided the Monaco squad once this summer, with the £42.5million signing of winger Bernardo Silva, while £35million goalkeeper Ederson has come in from Benfica

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has defensive cover in place following the £12million signing of Terence Kongolo from Feyenoord, which could pave the way for Mendy's proposed big-money switch to the Etihad Stadium.