James Ellington: I want to be back on the track next year

Sprinter James Ellington has targeted a shock comeback at next year's Commonwealth Games after the motorbike crash which almost killed him.

The 31-year-old is missing the entire 2017 season after a serious road accident with Nigel Levine while the pair were on a training camp in Tenerife in January.

Ellington broke his pelvis and both legs when the motorbike he was travelling on with Levine, who fractured his pelvis, was hit by a car driven around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

He wants to compete at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin next August and the Worlds in Doha in 2019 and even believes he could make next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

"It gives me another target to aim for," he said. "You have to aim high if you want to achieve something. Even getting out of the wheelchair early, getting off the crutches early, I'm way ahead of where they originally thought I would be.

"I continue to aim high, which is why I say next year I want to be back on the track. If my mind is in that place and I miss by a small margin at least I'll be doing some sort of sport.

"Personally I think I'm going to be back next year. The doctors and surgeons said I'd never be able to run again. Going back to the sport and what I do, that's been my rock to lean on and push me forward.

"From the very beginning I told the doctors and surgeons what my goals were to come back. They looked at me a bit dubious like 'I don't know about that'. But I've proved them wrong so far so now they're starting to believe me.

"About two-and-a-half, three weeks ago it just clicked and I was able to walk without a limp. That was a big step. It's just a milestone along the way and the next will be jogging. I know my body really well and in the next two or three weeks I may be able to start jogging."

Ellington, a 100 and 200 metres specialist and two-time Olympian, was a key member of Great Britain's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

He was speaking in his role as an ambassador for charity Right To Play, which attempts to teach children in need with educational games in areas of war, poverty and disease in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Ellington added: "It's a constant struggle, you have human beings being born and kids always needing help. It's not something you'll get to the final goal and say 'that's it, it's done now'. It's an on-going process and the more kids you can inspire and encourage the better."