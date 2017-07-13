Froome keeping watch on rival Aru

Chris Froome aims to stick to rival Fabio Aru "like glue" as the Tour de France returns to the mountains on Thursday.

Froome leads by 18 seconds from Italian Aru, and is determined to make sure there are no time losses in the Pyrenees over the coming days.

Aru won stage five of the Tour to La Planche des Belles Filles with a well-timed attack, pulling back 20 seconds on Froome in the process, but the three-time Tour winner said he would not make the same mistake twice.

"The number one priority for us is to not allow anyone to come back into the general classification game if they've already lost some time," the Team Sky rider said.

"Personally I've got to keep a close eye on Fabio Aru at the moment. I will have to stick to him like glue."

As impressive as Aru has been in the Tour so far, he and Astana received a double blow on Wednesday as a result of a crash in the feed zone on the road to Pau, where Marcel Kittel collected his fifth stage win of this year's Tour.

Aru's team-mate Jakob Fuglsang, who sits fifth overall in the general classification, suffered fractures in his hand and elbow in a crash which ended the race of key domestique Dario Cataldo.

Although Fuglsang will take the start on Thursday, it remains to be seen how his form will be affected with big challenges up ahead.

Two tough stages await the riders. On Thursday they head from Pau to Peyragudes, a stage which takes Froome back to the slopes where he was famously made to wait for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012.

Then on Friday there is the short but potentially explosive 100km stage from Saint-Girons to Foix, which looks similar in profile to the stage in last year's Vuelta a Espana where Froome's bid for victory was effectively ended by canny attacks from his rivals that caught Sky napping.

"We won't be holding anything back on a stage like (Thursday's) but at the back of our minds we will be thinking about the following day," Froome said.

"Being just 100km, I imagine it will be 100km of flat-out racing. Even though on paper Thursday's stage appears more decisive, we've seen before that 100km stages can be the ones that cause an upset."