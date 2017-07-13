Brighton sign Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt

Brighton have announced the signing of Austria left-back Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Seagulls having moved from the German second-tier side for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the club's website: "Markus is someone we have been aware of for some time, and I am pleased we have managed to complete the transfer at this stage.

"He has a great level of experience internationally, and in the top divisions in both his native Austria and Germany, where he has played the last two seasons with Ingolstadt, and that experience will serve us well.

"He will add competition at the back on the left side of defence, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Former Austria Vienna defender Suttner scored four goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances as Ingolstadt were relegated last season and he was an unused member of Austria's Euro 2016 squad.

Suttner said: "In this stage of my career, it's perfect to play in the Premier League, and the challenge for Brighton is a similar one to the one I first encountered with Ingolstadt.

"For me, the chance to play in the Premier League is one of the best options for any player and I'm very happy to be here.

"It's a very good move at this time in my career, and I don't have words to describe how happy I am to have signed the contract."