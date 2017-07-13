Andy Murray overlooked Serena success in 2015 tweet

Andy Murray objected to what he saw as casual sexism on the part of a reporter at Wimbledon and it seems the Scot has learned from the error of his own ways.

On Wednesday, after bowing out of the championships to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals, Murray did not hesitate to call out a journalist for a clumsy comment.

In Murray's post-match press conference, the reporter was halfway through asking Murray a question, saying: "Sam is the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009."

"Male player," Murray interjected.

"I beg your pardon?" the journalist said.

"Male player," Murray repeated.

"Yes, first male player, that's for sure," said the journalist.

The reporter's question had overlooked Serena Williams and Venus Williams, among others, and Murray was having none of that.

However the 30-year-old almost two years ago made a similar faux pas, when congratulating rival Novak Djokovic on reaching a landmark after winning the US Open.

Murray wrote on Twitter on September 14, 2015: "Bit late but congrats to Novak on his 10th grand slam! Now the 3rd player in this era to reach double digits.. Incredible"

Djokovic joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in achieving 10 or more grand slam titles, but on the women's side Serena Williams already had 21 majors by that stage in her career.

Murray, who was coached by France's former Wimbledon winner Amelie Mauresmo from 2014 to 2016, has shown himself on several occasions to be a strong supporter and defender of women's tennis.

During this year's Wimbledon he called on schedulers to give women more opportunities to play on Wimbledon's main show courts, which have featured a disproportionately high number of men's matches.

And at the Rio Olympics in 2016 he picked BBC interviewer John Inverdale up on a question in which he referred to Murray as "the first person ever to win two Olympic tennis gold medals" by saying: "Well, (the first) to defend the singles title ... I think Venus and Serena have won about four each but hadn't defended a singles title before."

The Williams sisters successfully defended their Olympic women's doubles title in 2012, with Gigi Fernandez and Mary-Joe Fernandez also achieving the same feat in 1996.

Venus and Serena have also each won one Olympic women's singles title apiece, in 2000 and 2012 respectively. They also won the doubles title together in 2000.