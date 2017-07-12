Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Crystal Palace on season-long loan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The midfielder becomes new Eagles manager Frank de Boer's first signing at Selhurst Park after completing the move on Wednesday.

"I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me," Loftus-Cheek told Palace's official site.

"I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is a good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team."

The 21-year-old came through the Chelsea Academy and made his senior first-team debut in the Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon during December 2014.

Loftus-Cheek was played in a more advanced role under Antonio Conte last season, when he made 11 appearances for the Premier League champions as well as in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

However, a back injury saw his campaign come to an early end and Loftus-Cheek also missed out on the European Under-21 Championship finals with England.

The midfielder is confident he can help Palace look to climb the Premier League table next season, the south London club having battled to stay up under Sam Allardyce, who decided to leave earlier in the summer.

"The manager (De Boer) is looking forward to working with me, as I am with him. He wants to get to know me and the way I play, so hopefully we can have a good season together," said Loftus-Cheek, whose half-brother Leon Cort had a spell with the Eagles and was Player of the Year in 2007.

"I always remember Palace as a very strong team, they give everything (and) I would like to be a part of that this season.

"I have played a number of positions over the past couple of years, but recently have been playing in a (number) 10 and front three.

"But for me, it is wherever (I play), so long as I am playing, I am happy."

Loftus-Cheek intends to make the most of his opportunities at Selhurst Park.

"I just hope to play a lot more games and give everything I have got," he added. "Hopefully we can do well in the league and the cup competitions, so right now there are high hopes."