Lewis Hamilton to miss London parade as he takes two-day break

Lewis Hamilton will be absent from Formula One's live parade through London after announcing he is taking a two-day break on the eve of this year's British Grand Prix.

Hamilton had been expected to lead the billing in front of his home crowd as F1 descends on the capital for a demonstration run on the streets of Westminster in the build-up to Sunday's race at Silverstone.

But the 32-year-old, who trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel by 20 points after finishing only fourth in Austria last Sunday, will be the highest-profile absentee from the star-studded show after opting to go on holiday rather than appear in front of swathes of British fans.

"To my loving fans, I can't wait to see you in Silverstone," Hamilton said in a short message on his Twitter account. "Until then, I'm away on a two day break. God Bless you all. Love, Lewis."

The triple world champion then uploaded a short video in which he was with friends. He accompanied the post with the words: "This is holiday", and a winky face emoji.

Hamilton's timing for the break is curious given that the British Grand Prix, a race he described earlier this month as the most important on the calendar, is just five days away.

Formula One also heads for its traditional four-week summer break only next month in which the sport is effectively on shutdown for a fortnight.

When contacted by Press Association Sport as to why Hamilton would be absent from tomorrow's London event, a Mercedes spokesperson said: "As Lewis posted on social media, he is on a short break until Silverstone."

Liberty Media, Formula One's new American owners, who have worked for a number of months on the London demo - the first of its sort in the capital in more than a decade - were unavailable for comment on Tuesday night.

But it is understood they are disappointed and surprised that Hamilton will not feature, and that no real reason was offered by either the Briton's personal team, or indeed Mercedes, to explain his absence.

Hamilton's former rival and defending champion Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button - the 2009 world champion - and Vettel are all set to take part in the event which will see cars run along Whitehall from Trafalgar Square on Wednesday evening.