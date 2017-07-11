Danny McGuire to call time on his Leeds career at the end of the season

Leeds captain Danny McGuire has announced he will leave the club at the end of the year.

The Rhinos say the 34-year-old former England half-back was contracted with them until the end of the 2018 season but has confirmed that this season will be his last with them, although there is no suggestion he will retire.

McGuire said: "I am pleased to have made the decision now so I can focus on the remainder of this season and finishing my time at the Rhinos in the best possible way.

"I have been honoured to play alongside some of the greatest players in our game's history and I remember seeing how special it was for Danny Buderus, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai to finish their time as a Rhino at the very top and that is my aim now."

Leeds have signed former England scrum-half Richie Myler from Catalans Dragons for 2018, having recruited Sheffield half-back Cory Aston at the start of this year, and recently extended the contract of back-up half-back Jordan Lilley.

McGuire is the leading try scorer of all time in the summer era with 233 Super League tries so far. He has scored 262 tries for the club in over 400 games, putting him fourth in the all-time list behind only Alan Smith (283), John Atkinson (340) and Eric Harris (391).

"When I was a youngster coming through the academy, I got my opportunity because a senior player moved on and now is the right time for me and the club to give our talented, young players their opportunity," McGuire added.

"I have been at my club since I was 12 and spent my entire adult life so far here; it is all I have ever known. But there are exciting challenges ahead and I know that the door is always open for me here at Headingley.

"I would like to thank (chief executive) Gary Hetherington and Brian McDermott for giving me the opportunity to decide my next action.

"I will take time now to look at my options moving forward. I am in no rush to make definite plans about next season and beyond. I am not ready to say my goodbyes just yet, we are currently second in the league and in the Challenge Cup semi-final and that is where my attention is focused now."

McGuire, who made his debut as a teenager for his home-town club in 2002, has accumulated seven Grand Final winners' rings during his time at Leeds as well as three World Club Challenge titles, three League Leaders Shields and two Challenge Cup final victories.

He succeeded Sinfield as captain at the start of the 2016 season but missed most of it through injury.

Leeds coach Brian McDermott said: "In the decades to come, Danny McGuire's achievements will only become more impressive.

"As well as all the silverware and match winning plays he has come up with, perhaps the most impressive thing about Danny is the way he has adapted and evolved his game to suit both his team-mates and the game in general.

"I am sure he will take that adaptability with him into whatever he decides to do next and will be a champion as always at whatever that is.

"There are few people who are more determined for success than Danny and I know he will be giving his absolute all in the remaining months of this season to finish on the highest possible note."