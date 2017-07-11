Andy Murray: I ate pizza before facing world's best players

Andy Murray was going through his usual meticulous preparations on Tuesday for his quarter-final against Sam Querrey - a far cry from his first trip to Wimbledon.

The Scot is through to the last eight for the 10th consecutive year having made his debut in 2005, when he catapulted himself into the nation's consciousness by reaching the third round.

Writing in his BBC column, Murray said: " Of course I knew it was important but in truth I was not really aware of how big a deal Wimbledon was, and how much focus there was on this event.

"And, yes, I was enjoying pizza for dinner before facing some of the best players in the world.

"I was staying in the basement of a house in Wimbledon village with my mum, my brother, and (now wife) Kim stayed there a little bit. We just walked down the hill to the All England Club most of the time.

"I do remember fairly clearly that I didn't eat well. With things like diet, we just didn't know any better and I was very naive."

These days every calorie Murray consumes is carefully planned as part of a regime to ensure the world number one is in the best possible shape for each match.

He has been managing a hip injury all tournament but has only dropped one set so far and has seen the big names fall out of his path.

Murray might have faced Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal in the second week, but instead his route to the final comprises Benoit Paire, Querrey and either Marin Cilic or Gilles Muller.

Having comfortably beaten the unpredictable Paire, Murray now takes on American Querrey, a big server who stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round 12 months ago.

Nadal's loss to Muller, meanwhile, means reaching the last four would ensure Murray holds onto the world number one ranking beyond Wimbledon.

The defending champion said: "Sam obviously likes the conditions here. He played really well last year. He's had some good wins here, some tight matches as well. He'll be confident going in.

"He's obviously got a big serve, goes for his shots, a very aggressive player. (Against Paire), I maybe played one or two service games in the first set that weren't the best. Against him, you can't really afford that.

"I'll need to make sure I'm serving well and not letting him dictate too much."

Murray and Querrey have played eight times before, with the Scot winning seven of them, including in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

Querrey, who has come through back-to-back five-setters against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kevin Anderson, knows exactly what to expect and what he needs to do if he is to create another big Wimbledon shock.

He said: "I've played Andy on Centre Court before. I've played really well at times this year.

"I'm just hoping I'm going to have a moment out there on Wednesday where I play great and play aggressive, have a high first-serve percentage, can challenge him. You never know, hopefully get a win. "

Murray's former coach Mark Petchey believes Querrey can offer a threat and is wary of Cilic as the big looming danger to the title favourites.

The Croatian is overdue a big breakthrough at Wimbledon having pushed both Djokovic and Roger Federer all the way in previous years, missing match points against the Swiss last year.

Petchey said: "Andy's obviously going to be pretty confident about the way that he's playing and, as draws go, it's not bad.

"It would be a bit disrespectful to say that Sam is anything but tough at this stage. I watched him play the first set against Andy in Australia and Andy had to do some incredible scrambling to actually hang on to that set and then win it. But things are supposed to get tougher and he'll be ready for it.

"Cilic is playing great. He's definitely part of that conversation. I don't think it's a dead cert that it's going to come out of those three (Murray, Federer and Djokovic)."

The unknown factor is Murray's health, with the Scot continuing to limp in between points while, in the words of Paire, running "like a rabbit" during them.

It would be hard to blame his opponents for being a little annoyed by it, but Petchey said: " He's always walked differently to how he moves.

"I know that it seems more pronounced here because of the problem that he's had. Andy's not someone that's just going to make up an injury for the sake of it."

The hip is the latest problem for Murray in a season broken up by illness and injury where he has struggled to find his best form.

Asked if Murray was seen as more vulnerable in the locker room, Querrey said: " Maybe slightly. But a lot of times those shock losses seem to come early in events.

"He's played four matches now. I'm going to assume he's feeling good, feeling confident, ready to go.

"He's the guy over here. If a bee stings him, everybody is going to know about it. I think his hip was probably bugging him early, but he seems to be fine now."