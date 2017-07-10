Williams sets up quarter-final showdown with French Open champion Ostapenko

Venus Williams is determined to keep the Wimbledon title in the family and moved a step closer to achieving that goal when reaching the quarter-finals on Monday.

The 37-year-old has admitted she is missing the company of sister Serena this fortnight, with the reigning champion absent as she expects her first child.

But veteran 10th seed Venus appears as likely as anybody to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday, and a 6-3 6-2 fourth-round victory over Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh was as impressive as the scoreline indicates.

Konjuh could not cope with the serving prowess of five-time former champion Williams, who landed 72 per cent of her first deliveries and is tough for anyone to beat when hitting such numbers.

Williams goes on to tackle Latvia's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko next.

The task of taking on Ostapenko is one for which Williams may want to do her homework before their Tuesday clash, after admitting she missed the 20-year-old's unexpected run to the Roland Garros title.

"I haven't seen her play a lot," said Williams, whose win over Konjuh came on Centre Court.

"I didn't watch any of the French when I was finished with it. I know she had an amazing moment there. She's riding on that momentum. It's just been such an amazing result for her. S o I'm definitely really happy for her."

But according to Williams it will be coach David Witt who pays the closest attention to footage of Ostapenko on grass. And while he might feed useful snippets of information, Williams trusts her game to match up to whatever challenge develops on court.

"I think my coach will probably look at the matches more than I will," Williams said. "I think I'll see what happens when I get out there.

"I'm sure she hits well off all sides. I have to see what the nuances are once the game starts, because you can't necessarily plan for those."

Williams won her collection of Wimbledon singles titles during a golden spell from 2000 to 2008, and she added: " When I come to these tournaments, my focus is just me, not necessarily the other 127 women. So that is all I can control, is my performance. That's still my focus at the moment."