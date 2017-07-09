Sixteen Russian athletes given permission to compete under neutral flag

Sixteen Russian athletes have been given permission to compete under a neutral flag.

While the Russian federation remains suspended as a result of a state-sponsored doping programme, the IAAF, athletics' world governing body, has been taking applications from athletes to compete as neutrals.

Amongst the latest to be approved are 2015 European indoor decathlon champion Ilya Shkurenev and European bronze winners Alexey Fedorov (triple jump) and Irina Gordeeva (high jump).

The IAAF says it has approved 39 of over 150 applications this year, nine of which are for the Under-18 World Championships.

"It is important to reiterate that this review process is about ensuring there is a level playing field in which the world's clean athletes have confidence," IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe said.

"I want to thank once again the members of the Doping Review Board for their continued dedication and diligence in assessing these applications to compete internationally as independent neutral athletes. It's a huge task and one which cannot be rushed if we are to ensure the rights and aspirations of clean athletes are protected."