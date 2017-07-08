Mattek-Sands reveals dislocated kneecap and tendon damage after Wimbledon fall

Bethanie Mattek-Sands has announced she dislocated her kneecap and ruptured a tendon in her shocking Wimbledon fall.

The American will head to New York on Sunday and undergo surgery on the right knee that buckled during her second-round singles match against Sorana Cirstea.

Mattek-Sands has been undergoing scans and receiving treatment at the Parkside Hospital in Wimbledon, a short distance from the All England Club.

The 32-year-old doubles specialist has avoided watching replays of her fall and i s facing up to a long period of rehabilitation before returning to the game.

She said: "I'm going to be heading to New York City tomorrow to see some more doctors to see what's really going on with my knee.

"I dislocated my patella out on the court, that's what the pain was coming from, and I ruptured my patellar tendon and I'm going to be needing surgery."

Through tears, she added: "So I'll be out for a while."

The harrowing incident occurred on Court 17 on Thursday.

Mattek-Sands was attacking the net and looking to play a volley when she fell over and immediately felt intense pain, screaming out: "Help me. F***. Help me please."

She was taken from the court on a stretcher and rushed to hospital by ambulance.

She spoke in a Facebook Live video on Saturday lunchtime, saying: " It's obviously been kind of an emotional and painful rollercoaster, the last couple of days.

"I know you've seen the video of the replay and I, for obvious reasons, have not looked at it. I hate watching sports injuries, let alone myself.

"But I was in the middle of my match and playing that last point I was coming to the net, and all I remember is hearing this pop in my leg. Everything was slow after that, it was just this loud pop."

Cirstea has been among the visitors to Mattek-Sands in hospital.

Recalling the immediate moments after her fall, Mattek-Sands said: "I remember my knee just feeling really tight and I took a look at it and something was wrong.

"For a second I thought maybe I could adjust it because something looked so wrong about it. I knew it was either dislocated or broken and at that point I kind of freaked out.

"That was probably when you heard me drop an 'f-bomb'. It was that painful, one of the most painful injuries I've had and I've had a few in my career."

She recalled husband Justin telling her not to look at the leg.

"I said, 'F you, I already did, it's too late, but please cover it up, I don't want to see it again'," Mattek-Sands added.

She said it felt like "an eternity" before she was taken off court, and remembered insisting her leg must not be straightened until she was under heavy sedation, warning her husband, "If anyone straightens my leg I'm going to kill you".

"I want to let everyone know that there are times when even I'm upset and down but I want to for myself stay strong and get through these times," Mattek-Sands added.

" I'll get through this, I think that's it. The support has been getting me through this.

"I'm a pretty positive person naturally but there's moments when it helps to hear so many positive things, so thank you. And I'll get back out there."