Luke Fletcher assessed in hospital after suffering head injury during T20 match

Luke Fletcher will have a "thorough check-up" after being hit on the head with a ball during Nottinghamshire's T20 Blast game at Birmingham.

The popular bowler delivered the first ball of his spell, only for Sam Hain's return drive to hit him on the head.

Fletcher went down to the floor and was then led from the field, with a towel covering his head.

His team-mates were visibly upset, with Samit Patel visibly in tears, as coach Peter Moores addressed them.

The players then left the field, before returning some 30 minutes later as team-mate Jake Ball tweeted a picture of Fletcher in an ambulance taking oxygen but giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

"Luke Fletcher has been taken to hospital to assess the extent of the head injury sustained in the NatWest T20 Blast between the Birmingham Bears and the Notts Outlaws and an update on his condition will be communicated in due course," Notts chief executive Lisa Pursehouse said in a statement.

"He was able to walk off the field of play and, after receiving treatment from the medical staff, it was recommended he go to hospital for a thorough check-up.

"Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club would like to thank Sky, the ECB, the Birmingham Bears staff and the Edgbaston crowd for the sympathy and understanding they showed in an extremely difficult situation."

Notts captain Dan Christian later told Sky Sports Fletcher had a "flesh wound".

Notts boss Moores said: "Luke has obviously got concussion but the reports we're hearing back are that they think he's going to be fine and hopefully he will go home either tonight or tomorrow morning.

"It sounds good news at the moment and we're looking forward to catching up with him when he's back and hopefully okay.

"(Birmingham) were very understanding and, more importantly, efficient. They had a doctor on site straight away and the paramedics here. Credit too to James Pipe, our physio, he is meticulous in all trauma-related stuff as is (Birmingham's) physio, and they worked together straight away.

"It's nice to see that, at any sporting venue, everything is in place should something like that happen."

Birmingham first-team coach Jim Troughton said: "It is great to start with back-to-back wins but, first and foremost, tonight is about making sure than Fletch is okay.

"It was a nasty thing to happen to him but when play resumed, as far as we were concerned, he was on his way to hospital to get stitched up and chatting to his family.

"Of course we all wish him a speedy recovery."