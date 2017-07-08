Liam Plunkett facing spell out with groin injury

Yorkshire have announced that England paceman Liam Plunkett is set for a short spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

The 32-year-old sustained a low-grade groin strain during the White Rose's Specsavers County Championship defeat to Somerset at Scarborough this week.

Plunkett is expected to be back in contention by the end of the month, Yorkshire said on Twitter, while also providing an update on the fitness of Ryan Sidebottom and Harry Brook.

Veteran seamer Sidebottom suffered a back strain against Somerset and is set to return early next month while an X -ray cleared young batsman Brook of a fractured hand.