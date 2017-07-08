James Anderson has sympathy for Kagiso Rabada as England eye opening Test win

James Anderson empathises with "heartbroken" Kagiso Rabada over his ban from next week's Trent Bridge Test - but insists all players know the standards required for on-field behaviour.

Anderson, no stranger through his record-breaking career to the occasional spat in the middle, has learned where the line is set by the International Cricket Council and that he will be in trouble if he crosses it.

That is what has happened to South Africa fast bowler Rabada, who will be missing from next week's second Investec Test after swearing when he dismissed Ben Stokes on day one of the series at Lord's.

After England had put themselves in control by stumps on day three - thanks to an unbeaten 59 from Alastair Cook in a total of 119 for one, and a lead of 216 - Anderson had mixed feelings about Rabada's situation.

"Obviously, it's good for us - because he's an outstanding bowler," he said.

"It's a tough one, because for me I like to see bowlers playing with aggression - which he obviously does.

"But the scrutiny we're under now, with stump mics, 'spidercam' out there, you can't really get away with anything.

"As much as we like to see players with passion, there's obviously a line that the ICC have drawn - and you've got to stay the right side of it."

The audio aids picked up Rabada's expletive as he vented his frustration, but Anderson believes stump mic adds to the broadcast spectacle and should be retained.

"I think it does enhance the game," he said.

"When I watch games, I like having stump mic there. I think it's just the players' duty to be aware it is there and it's obviously turned up quite loud sometimes."

He has had to learn the hard way himself at times that he must ditch some of the aggression.

"It is something that's helped me in the past, being quite aggressive with the opposition, trying to get in people's faces sometimes, trying to unsettle them.

"But now it's something that is difficult to do, with the amount of scrutiny we're under.

"So I try to avoid it."

Rabada's team-mate Temba Bavuma - one of three batsmen to pass 50 but get little further in their 361 all out - reported no sense of injustice among the tourists at the bowler's punishment.

"Not necessarily," he said.

"KG is an emotional character - he didn't purposely act like that, but he was fully aware of the consequences.

"He has been dealt with accordingly.

"He is quite heartbroken, because he feels he has let down the team. But we fully understand it happened in the heat of the moment."

Irrespective of Rabada's ban next week, England appear to be on course to head north with a 1-0 lead.

"It's a very strong position, and we're very happy with it," said Anderson, who gave a special mention to Cook after the former captain's first significant innings at the second attempt after returning to the ranks under his successor Joe Root.

"South Africa bowled really well tonight, and we did well to be just one down.

"There weren't many freebies for the guys to hit - they had to really knuckle down and concentrate, and it was spinning out of the rough for the left-handers as well."

That gave both England's openers an extra headache in a hard-working stand of 80, but Anderson knew from the evidence of the past decade that national record runscorer Cook was the perfect man for the job.

"You wouldn't want any else for that position when you need to graft through an evening session," he said, adding Cook has responded well to his new role as a senior adviser to Root rather than captain himself.

"He does seem more relaxed around the dressing room.

"It's probably a bit of a strange week for him, because there's a new captain here, and I'm sure he's going to be missing the captaincy to an extent.

"But at the same time it's a great opportunity for him to show people he is still happy to score runs and we're just happy he is out there churning them out for us."

South Africa seamer Vernon Philander, hit on the hand by Anderson while batting, is expected to be able to bowl on Sunday after scans confirmed he has severe bruising but no break.