Mesut Ozil excited to be teaming up with Arsenal newcomer Alexandre Lacazette

Mesut Ozil cannot wait to start providing the ammunition for "ice cold" Alexandre Lacazette to help fire Arsenal towards Premier League glory next season.

The 26-year-old's protracted transfer from home-town club Lyon was finally confirmed late on Wednesday afternoon.

The deal is understood to be a club-record fee which surpasses the £42.4million paid to Real Madrid for Ozil in 2013, and could end up as high as £52million.

Lacazette plundered some 37 goals in all competitions during the last campaign and revealed linking up with the likes of German playmaker Ozil and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez was one of the major attractions to joining the Gunners, who will be competing in the Europa League next season having missed out on the top four.

Ozil, whose own future remains the subject of speculation with only a year left on his current contract, is relishing the opportunity to create chances for such a clinical finisher, having set up some 42 Premier League goals since moving from Spain.

"I am really looking forward to it. He is a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons too. We are really happy to have such a class striker here with us," Ozil said on Arsenal Player.

"From what I have heard he is meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I will definitely have fun with him on the pitch.

"I hope that he will be able to take us further with his goals. I am sure he is happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we are pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible."

Ozil gave little away as to thoughts on his own long-term future in the brief interview with the club's in-house media, having spent his summer with family in the sun to "build up my strength" after Germany selected a young squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia, allowing their established players an extended break.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner is set to be part of the Arsenal tour to Australia and China, though, with Lacazette also expected to make the trip ahead of a home debut in the Emirates Cup at the end of July.

Lacazette becomes the Gunners' second major summer addition following the arrival of left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is expected to further strength the squad before the end of the transfer window, with Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez both said to be targets.

However, the arrival of the France forward is also likely to signal departures, with the Gunners now at their full quota of non home-grown players.

Defender Mathieu Debuchy and Kieran Gibbs have both been linked with moves away, along with Spanish forward Lucas Perez and French striker Olivier Giroud, who is said to be wanted by both Everton and West Ham.

Arsenal will also look to tie down the future of Sanchez, who was away with Chile at the Confederations Cup where La Roja were beaten by Germany in the final.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and there has been reported interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well as big-money offers from China.