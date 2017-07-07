Lewis Hamilton lays down marker in first practice at Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton came out on top in first practice for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver laid down a marker to title rival Sebastian Vettel.

The Briton topped the timesheet for the first session of the weekend, setting a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring in the process as he sets about closing the gap at the top of the drivers' championship.

Vettel was down in fourth for Ferrari as he looks to build on the 14-point lead he holds over Hamilton, with the pair back on track after addressing their recent issues in a press conference on Thursday.

There had been calls for Vettel to be hit with penalties for this race after he purposefully drove his car into Hamilton's at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in protest to what he considered a dangerous braking manoeuvre.

Instead he was free to race after the FIA, motorsport's governing body, deemed he required no further punishment for the incident, having been hit with a 10-second stop-and-go penalty during the race in Baku.

The pair insisted the flashpoint was now in the past and said they were fully focused on leaving Spielberg on the front-foot ahead of the British Grand Prix.

It would be Hamilton who drew first blood as he led for most of the 90-minute session, with Max Verstappen second for Red Bull at their home circuit.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was third, with Vettel almost half a second down on Hamilton.

Azerbaijan race winner Daniel Ricciardo was fifth after some good running for Red Bull, with Kimi Raikkonen sixth and the McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne seventh with an updated Honda engine.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, Fernando Alonso's McLaren and the Force India of Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10.

Felipe Massa was the highest-placed Williams in 11th, with Kevin Magnussen 12th for Haas ahead of the Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz.

Jolyon Palmer, with his race seat at Renault reportedly called into question in recent weeks, was 14th as Lance Stroll could only manage 15th for Williams after securing his maiden podium in Baku.

Romain Grosjean suffered a puncture during the session and was left down in 16th with two reserve drivers, the Renault of Sergey Sirotkin and Alfonso Celis for Force India, as Sauber pair Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson propped up the field.