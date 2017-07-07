Joe Root misses out on double-century as England bowled out for 458

Joe Root fell 10 runs short of his double-century before Stuart Broad's unconventional hitting took over to keep England in control against South Africa at Lord's.

Root, who marked his first day as Test captain with a century and resumed on 184, could add only six more runs before Morne Morkel (four for 115) had him caught-behind pushing forward.

The tall fast bowler then doubled up with the wicket of Liam Dawson, lbw for a second-ball duck in just his second Test, but Moeen Ali (87) and Broad (57no) nonetheless helped England turn their overnight 357 for five into 458 all out half-an-hour before lunch on day two of this four-match Investec series.

Broad's crowd-pleasing turn was a 45-ball 50, which he completed with successive pulled sixes off Morkel to add to his seven fours as he and James Anderson compounded South Africa's frustrations in an entertaining 10th-wicket stand of 45 from just 27 deliveries.

Root had been hoping to become the first batsman to record a second Lord's double-hundred - adding to his unbeaten 200 exactly against Sri Lanka here three years ago, in his comeback match after being dropped at the end of the 2013/14 Ashes.

Instead, though, Morkel ended his six-and-a-quarter-hour stay - after Root had hit 27 fours and a six from 234 balls - in the third over of another glorious day, and then struck again almost immediately when Dawson's recourse to DRS narrowly failed to overturn umpire Sundaram Ravi's decision as technology depicted the ball going on to flick the top of the off-bail.

Root's stand with Moeen had ended on 177 but England were still in an advantageous position, considering they were 17 for two when their new captain first took guard.

South Africa missed another trick when Vernon Philander's wish to review an lbw appeal against Broad fell on deaf ears yet would have been successful, with England's number nine on just four out of 372 for seven.

A spate of boundaries followed from the two left-handers - Moeen unsurprisingly the most convincing, albeit both tested by the short ball.

Broad brought up the 400 with a streaky inside-edge past his own stumps off Kagiso Rabada and then miscued a pull high for a second four in the same over.

Little went right for the tourists, in fact, until Rabada (three for 123) bowled Moeen through the gate driving and then won the fifth lbw verdict of the innings with one that kept low to pin Mark Wood on the back foot two balls later.

Broad's fun was only just beginning, though, and Anderson joined in with a pull for six of his own off Rabada before the number 11 was last out edging an attempted drive behind off Morkel.

In four overs of batting up to the lunch break, South Africa reached 10 without loss against Anderson and Broad, who had the new ball.