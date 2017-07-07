Coaches to be recognised with medals at World Para Athletics Championships

Coaches of podium-placing athletes will also receive medals at the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, organisers announced on Friday.

Those athletes who finish in the top three of their events at the London Stadium will be given an additional medal for their coaches after the award ceremonies.

International Paralympic Committee president Sir Philip Craven said: "I think London 2017 deserve great credit for introducing coaches medals for the first time to the World Para Athletics Championships.

"Coaches are the unsung heroes behind the scenes and it is fantastic that they will be rewarded for their efforts in coaching medal winning athletes."

The World Para Athletics Championships begin on July 14 and run until July 23.