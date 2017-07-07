Bautista Agut upsets ninth seed Nishikori to set up Cilic showdown

Roberto Bautista Agut demolished former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori's hopes of making a big impression at Wimbledon this year.

In a Court Three clash played under yet more blazing London sunshine, Spaniard Bautista Agut caused an upset on Friday by ousting the ninth seed.

His 6-4 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-3 victory sets up a fourth-round clash with Croatian Marin Cilic, a player the 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic rates only behind Roger Federer among the title favourites.

Bautista Agut will need to be ready for that threat on Monday, yet on the latest evidence the 29-year-old 18th seed should provide challenging opposition to Cilic, who was a straight-sets winner against American Steve Johnson on Court One.

Japan's leading player, Nishikori reached the Wimbledon fourth round in two of the last three years but he started slowly against Bautista Agut. And despite flickering to life in the third set and beginning stages of the fourth, he relinquished the control he was starting to establish over the man from Castellon de la Plana.

Bautista Agut snatched back the break Nishikori had seized at the start of the fourth set and did not look back. When Nishikori hooked a backhand into the sidelines on match point, Bautista Agut was able to celebrate, yelling out the Spanish victory cry of "Vamos".

For Nishikori it meant he failed to reach the last-16 stage of a grand slam for the first time since the 2015 US Open.

Cilic is burning through the rounds, still yet to drop a set. After making himself unpopular in Germany by ousting Philipp Kohlschreiber and then Florian Mayer, the seventh seed followed up by beating Johnson 6-4 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 on the second largest of Wimbledon's show courts.

With 17 aces and just 13 unforced errors, it was clinical from Cilic, who has reached the quarter-finals in the last three years at Wimbledon and let three match points slip away at that stage against Federer 12 months ago.

Luxembourg left-hander Gilles Muller got the better of British hope Aljaz Bedene earlier in the day, the veteran 16th seed winning through 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 6-4 on Court Two.