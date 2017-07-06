facebook icon twitter icon
Swansea seal £11million swoop for Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas

Swansea have completed the £11million signing of Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa on a four-year deal, the Premier League club have announced.

Swansea boss Paul Clement, pictured, has made Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa his third summer signing in an £11million deal
Mesa joins from Las Palmas, where he spent seven seasons and helped the Canary Islands club win promotion to LaLiga in 2015.

The 28-year-old becomes Swansea boss Paul Clement's third summer signing following Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder and England Under-21 striker Tammy Abraham, signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea.