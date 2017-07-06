England captain Joe Root raring to go ahead of first Test against South Africa

Joe Root will drink in the occasion when he leads England out for the first time in a Test match at Lord's - but he knows already too that the armchair critics will have their say on his new era soon enough.

Root's reign will begin, of course, with a feel-good mood at the Home of Cricket in the first Investec Test against South Africa on Thursday morning.

Since he was chosen as Alastair Cook's successor five months ago, he has had ample opportunity to plan his own regime.

But he has also already ensured an early focus for any would-be detractors thanks to the recall of Gary Ballance, perceived as his personal pick - and a conservative one at that, which jars with those who would rather be enraptured with statements of intent about attacking cricket whenever possible.

The new captain's early standing will be directly influenced by Ballance's ability to justify his return, in the pivotal number three slot as Root himself drops down to four.

Root bore no signs of the care-worn leader just yet at his set-piece pre-match press conference.

"For it to finally come round has made it feel a little bit more real ... I just want to get out there," he said.

"It's been a very long wait, and for this week to finally come around and to get the squad working together has been fantastic."

At 26, he is about to become England's 80th Test captain and will discover soon enough how long the honeymoon is likely to last - and how he will react.

He added: "We'll see over time. Who knows?"

"There's a lot of unknown things coming into this job, but I've always been confident in what I'm capable of - and I don't see why I'd go about this any differently."

Root did not confirm a personal testimony to the selectors for Ballance, but said nothing to dispel the theory either that he pressed for his long-time Yorkshire team-mate's recall.

"We discussed a number of different things, and I'm very happy with the squad we came away with," he said.

"I look at how (Gary) has performed this year and the amount of runs he has scored - and he has been phenomenal.

"When he has scored them, it has generally been when the side has been up against it. He is that sort of character."

South Africa stand-in captain Dean Elgar can scarcely wait to unleash Kagiso Rabada on England again.

The 22-year-old fast bowler has already twice proved more than a match for England - in the Royal London Series less than six weeks ago, and before that in last year's Johannesburg Test when he took 13 wickets.

Elgar said: "I'm sure he'll be up for it.

"He hasn't played a lot of cricket of late, so I'm sure his hunger is through the roof.

"You can see the way he's bowling in the nets. He's fresh and willing to go. If he hits his straps he's going to be something exciting to watch."