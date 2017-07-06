Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffers shocking knee injury at Wimbledon

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a sickening injury at Wimbledon and had to be taken from court on a stretcher.

The 32-year-old's knee appeared to buckle under her as she slipped during her second-round match with Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court 17.

In obvious distress, Mattek-Sands screamed out "Help me" as she lay on the turf in front of horrified spectators.

She was attended to by paramedics on court, with an ambulance ready to take her away.

Mattek-Sands had won the first set 6-4 and lost the second on a tie-break moments before the fall occurred.