Beauden Barrett excited to play alongside All Black brother Jordie

Beauden Barrett is relishing the "awesome" prospect of lining up in the same New Zealand team as his brother Jordie.

It will be a real family affair at Eden Park on Saturday, with a third Barrett brother - back-row forward Scott - featuring among the replacements.

And the game could hardly be a more significant one. It is a Test series decider against the British and Irish Lions, who are chasing their first series win against New Zealand since 1971.

"It is awesome," fly-half Beauden Barrett said.

"We did not quite get on to the field at the same time against Samoa (last month), so as long as we don't fall over before Saturday it is going to happen, so it is pretty cool.

"I don't know if I have given him any advice. He doesn't need it.

"He trained very well on Tuesday, and I think with the outside backs in their little group, they have been communicating really well and have been working well as a combination, and the coaches have been great this week.

"You don't want to put too much in a young fella's head because you want him to go out there and play footie, and he is good enough to do it. That is why he has been picked this week.

"When we were both selected in the squad, I thought it might have been possible, but until the team is named, you can only hope."

Jordie Barrett, 20, will make his first Test after going on as a replacement against Samoa, being rewarded for blistering Super Rugby form with the Hurricanes this year, and he is ready to embrace the challenge of becoming an All Blacks full-back.

"I can't wait to get stuck in on Saturday night," he said. "We have had a good week training-wise, so we are looking forward to it.

"We have all got our responsibility in the team, and whether it is one Test or 100, we have got to do our job and no one can go quiet. We have all got a job to do and plenty of talk, and we are just going to do our roles."

Jordie Barrett starred when the Hurricanes drew 31-31 with the Lions nine days ago, and he added: "That game sort of turned in the second half when our forwards started to get a roll on, but I am just happy to play wherever, and I am just trusting my preparation during the week and backing myself.

"I was at school when he (Beauden) made his first squad. And to be honest, I didn't think I could have done what he's done. It has all happened pretty quickly.

"We've done what we've done and enjoyed ourselves doing it. I am just really grateful and excited to be in this group."

The challenge now for New Zealand is to recover quickly from a defeat, and Beauden Barrett said: "It is a position (losing a game) that none of us sort of hope to be in as an All Black.

"We've had a really good week. The boys are energised and excited about this weekend.

"Obviously, we are still hurt from last weekend, and that can be used as fuel. We trust the process, train hard and get excited about the challenge that is coming."