New owners to stage Formula One street demonstration run in London next week

Lewis Hamilton will speed past some of London's most iconic landmarks next week as Formula One descends on the capital ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The demonstration run, the first of its sort in London for more than a decade, will take place on Wednesday - four days before the Silverstone race - following a series of discussions involving the sport's new owners, City Hall and Westminster City Council.

Specific details of the demo will be formally announced just 48 hours before the event after a number of London authorities expressed their concerns over excessive crowd numbers bringing the city to a standstill.

But Press Association Sport understands the parade, which will involve all of the sport's 10 teams, will take place from Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall and up to Parliament Square.

Such a route would see Britain's triple world champion Hamilton, 14 points behind Sebastian Vettel in this year's title race, take to his Mercedes against the backdrop of Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and Horse Guards Parade.

The demonstration fits with new Formula One chairman Chase Carey's mantra of turning each grand prix into a week-long event, emulating the Super Bowl.

American conglomerate Liberty Media, which took over the sport in January, is keen to stage Formula One races in major cities across the world, and next Wednesday's event will renew hope that a grand prix could be staged in London.

A new law was passed in April allowing motorsports to take place on public road across England for the first time.

But it is understood the sport is no closer to the mouth-watering prospect of holding a race on the streets of London despite next week's demo run, and the uncertain future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone beyond 2019.

"As we have previously confirmed, City Hall and Westminster City Council are in on-going discussions with Formula One about hosting a live event in Trafalgar Square, but not a race," a Formula One spokesperson told Press Association Sport on Wednesday.

"The proposals are aimed at an event in Trafalgar Square that will focus on education, innovation and skill."

Back in 2004, 500,000 people lined London's famous roads to watch Jenson Button, David Coulthard and Nigel Mansell participate in a demonstration run on a course between Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus which involved eight teams.

Bernie Ecclestone, F1's overlord before he was deposed by Liberty, threw his support behind a number of projects in London during his four-decade reign, but failed to turn his dreams of holding a grand prix in the capital into reality.