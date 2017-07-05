Andy Murray and Johanna Konta hoping history does not repeat at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will be hoping history counts for nothing as they head into their Wimbledon second-round matches on Wednesday.

Murray takes on Dustin Brown, the flamboyant Jamaican-German and instigator of one of the great grand slam upsets when he stunned Rafael Nadal here only two years ago.

Konta, meanwhile, is aiming to set the record straight against Donna Vekic, having lost to the Croatian on grass last month in the Nottingham Open final.

Murray cruised past Russia's Alexander Bublik in straight sets on Monday but the defending champion is only too aware of Brown's threat.

"He's obviously had a big win here in the past against Rafa," Murray said.

"I'm going to go out on the court expecting to play great tennis, give it a good shot. I'll need to be ready."

Murray added: "Dustin plays a lot more up at the net than Bublik. He tends to come out with some great shots. He's a very entertaining guy to watch.

"He's a great mover, a really, really good athlete. He's a good personality, as well. I know Dustin pretty well. We get on well with each other. We message each other from time to time.

"He's unpredictable. He's going to go for it. Also you know he hits a lot of drop shots. He can play slice. Sometimes he hits two first serves, goes for a huge second serve. It's not easy to play players like that."

Murray's right hip remains a little sore but he was back on the practice court on Tuesday for a 90-minute session, the majority of which was spent hitting with 18-year-old British hope Jay Clarke.

The Scot will be second on Centre Court, following Konta's duel with Vekic.

Vekic, who is the girlfriend of Stan Wawrinka, beat Konta 2-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-5 in Nottingham less than three weeks ago but she insists the pressure is all on her opponent.

"She is definitely the favourite," Vekic said.

"It doesn't matter that I beat her in Nottingham, it was different circumstances. I played very well in Nottingham, I had a very good rhythm and my game was going less up and down than usual.

"Maybe I will have a chance in that she will feel more pressure than me, especially on Centre Court. I don't have much to lose.

"If I serve well, I will have a chance and if I want to beat her I must play my best tennis."

Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene are the other two British players in singles action on day three.

Watson plays 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova while Bedene faces world number 83 Damir Dzumhur.