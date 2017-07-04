Swansea sign Tammy Abraham on season-long loan

Swansea have signed Chelsea's England Under-21 striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan.

Abraham, who earlier announced on Twitter that he had signed a five-year deal with his parent club, joins Swansea after the Welsh club beat fellow Premier League clubs Brighton and Newcastle to his signature.

Swansea announced the expected move on their official website, saying Abraham will link up with his new team-mates during the club's tour of the United States later this month.

Abraham, 19, spent last season on loan at Bristol City where he scored 26 goals, 23 of them in the Sky Bet Championship.

He has just returned from international duty with the England Under-21s at Euro 2017 and becomes Swansea's second summer signing following the arrival of Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder from Heerenveen.

Swansea had emerged as favourites to sign Abraham, with head coach Paul Clement knowing the Camberwell-born teenager from his time on the Chelsea coaching staff.

"I'm really excited,'' Abraham told the official Swansea website.

"I enjoyed my time at Bristol City last season, playing regular first-team football and scoring goals. Hopefully I can do the same at Swansea.

"I watched Swansea a lot last season when they played Chelsea and on TV.

"I know it was a difficult season for them at times, but you could see that they always try and play nice football."

Abraham said he had sought advice from Swansea defender Alfie Mawson, an England Under-21 team-mate in Poland, before committing himself to the club.

"Alfie is a great lad and told me a hell of a lot about Swansea,'' Abraham said.

"He said it was a good club and a great place to get your head down, work hard and concentrate on your football. He said it would be a great move for my ongoing development.''

Swansea are also closing in on Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa, with the player set to undergo a medical on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is expected to cost Swansea £11.5million after terms were agreed with both the player and the LaLiga club.

"There is already agreement for the transfer of Roque to Swansea City and tomorrow (it) can be made official," said Las Palmas sporting director Toni Cruz, speaking at a press conference to unveil the club's new coach Manolo Marquez.

Mesa's pass-completion rate of 91.4 per cent was ranked as the fourth highest in LaLiga last season.

But fellow Spaniard Borja Baston appears to be heading for the exit door, with Swansea's record signing in talks to join Malaga on a season-long loan.

Borja joined Swansea for a club record £15.5m from Atletico Madrid in August 2016 after successful loan spells at Real Zaragoza and Eibar.

But the 24-year-old had a frustrating season in south Wales, scoring only once in 20 appearances after penning a four-year deal.

Borja started just four Premier League games and his only Swansea goal came as a substitute in a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

Defender Kyle Naughton, meanwhile, has signed a new three-year Swansea contract to stay at the club until 2020.

Naughton, who has made 71 appearances since joining from Tottenham for £5m in January 2015, had 12 months left on his previous deal.