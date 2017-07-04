Kyle Edmund makes Wimbledon breakthrough but fellow Brits suffer

Kyle Edmund was the only British player to reach the second round of Wimbledon on day two as four bowed out.

Edmund's first singles win at the All England Club came at the fifth attempt in his career as he powered through his battle of Britain against Alex Ward on Court Three.

Ward, who has slipped to 869th in the world rankings after a string of injuries, needed a wild card just to get into the qualifying competition.

He threatened to continue his fairytale - and prolong Edmund's agony - by winning the first set.

But Edmund, the British number two, eventually imposed himself against his friend and compatriot and ran out a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 winner.

"It's nice to just win in general," Edmund said. "Especially because you're British, it's the one tournament you want to do well in more than any other tournament.

"In terms of a professional tennis point of view, it's just one match. But it's definitely nice to do it - I've had enough losses."

James Ward and Brydan Klein were unable to join Edmund win the winners' circle, though, as they both succumbed to straight-sets defeats.

James Ward, now ranked 1,085th, is still waiting for his first win since a nine-month injury lay-off after Marcos Baghdatis beat him 6-4 6-4 6-3.

The Davis Cup winner is looking at the positives, though.

He said: "There were times I never knew if I was going to play tennis again. I was in the gym every day rehabbing with a physio.

"And it was tough, because you just don't know when it's going to get better.

"That's the main thing at the moment, just to try and stay healthy and play as many tournaments I can until the end of the year."

British number six Klein was well beaten in his match against Yuichi Sugita.

The fiery Australia-born 27-year-old bowed out 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-0 to the world number 44.

Katie Boulter went close to a shock debut victory but ultimately came up short against American Christina McHale.

Boulter defied a gap of 178 places in the world rankings to lead by a set and then by a break in the decider, only for McHale to fight back and win 3-6 7-5 6-3.

Granted a wild card to make her first singles appearance in the main draw at the All England Club, Boulter was disappointed not to capitalise on what was a stirring opening performance.

"I'm completely devastated this moment," she said. "I'm sure in the next couple of days I will reflect on it a little bit more.

"I really felt like I could win the match, and I was in with a chance. From the very first ball I felt comfortable out there. I'm very happy with the way I played."