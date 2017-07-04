Bernard Tomic says he 'doesn't respect tennis' after first-round Wimbledon loss

Australian firebrand Bernard Tomic admitted he had lost his "respect" for tennis following a feeble exit from Wimbledon.

After losing 6-4 6-3 6-4 to German Mischa Zverev, former teenage prodigy Tomic said he was fed up from early in the contest.

"I wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform," the 24-year-old said.

"I don't know why but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you."

Asked if he would give back the £35,000 of prize money he collects for losing in the first round, former top-20 player Tomic offered a perplexing response by asking whether Roger Federer would hand back his entire career prize-money.

"We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger if he'll do it, I'll do it," Tomic said.

He added: "I believe you have to respect the sport. But I think I don't respect it enough. I just believe playing many years on tour now has sort of taken a toll."

Tomic is no stranger to controversy on and off the court. Two years ago at Wimbledon he launched an outspoken attack against Tennis Australia, accusing the national body of showing him a lack of support, that saw him dropped from his country's Davis Cup squad.

Delving into the factors behind his dismal performance against Zverev, which was berated by many Australian tennis fans on social media, Tomic said he simply felt no different emotions when winning or losing.

But he vowed to play on, knowing he can retire rich in a decade.

"I have won titles in my career, I have made finals, a bunch of them," said the former junior Australian Open and US Open winner.

"So I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn't satisfy me anymore. It's not there. I couldn't care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round.

"To me, everything is the same. I'm going to play another 10 years and I know after my career I won't have to work again.

"So for me this is mental."