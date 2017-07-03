Team Sky intact after dramatic crash

Team Sky survived a scare in the Tour de France on Sunday as five riders hit the deck but emerged largely unscathed, with the yellow jersey still on Geraint Thomas' back and Chris Froome fit to continue.

A crash a little over 30 kilometres from the end of Sunday's 203.5km stage two from Dusseldorf to Liege threatened to upend Sky's brilliant start to the Tour as Thomas and Froome hit the deck along with Luke Rowe, Christian Knees and Michal Kwiatkowski.

While Thomas was quickly back on his way to retain the leader's jersey, Knees and Kwiatkowski were able to pace Froome back to the peloton despite a bike change - and none of them suffered more than a little lost skin.

There were deeper concerns over Rowe, who finished the stage almost 14 minutes behind the leaders, and the Welshman was sent for scans after taking a blow to the head.

However, Sky's road captain was later given the all-clear to continue by medical staff.

Given that Sky's rivals Movistar had lost key man Alejandro Valverde to a nasty crash in the opening time trial 24 hours earlier, the concern over Rowe was a reminder to Sky how danger can lurk on every stage in a Tour.

"Every time you put the race numbers on you know there's a big risk something could happen and today just a touch of wheels, or someone just slid a few wheels ahead of me, and at those speeds you just can't avoid it," Froome said.

"I think a few of us went down but thankfully everyone's okay and got to the finish alright without losing any time to our rivals."

Rowe is a critical member of Sky's team here as the anointed captain on the road, trusted to make tactical decisions in the heat of the moment, and any serious injury to the 27-year-old would have significantly affected the team's plans.

For Froome, it was a reminder of the dangers that lie in the early stages, however smooth the terrain.

While Sunday's largely flat run into Belgium was designed with sprinters in mind, the combination of crosswinds and steady rain made for stressful racing throughout the peloton.

Three years ago, Froome crashed out of the 2014 Tour on stage five after falling three times in two days, breaking a wrist and fracturing his right hand as bad weather affected Belgian stages then too.

However, Thomas denied the three-time Tour winner has an issue with racing in the wet.

"I don't think so," Thomas said. "Today was just one of those things where there's nowhere to go. Three or four guys go down in front of you on a slippery corner and you've got to be super lucky to avoid it."

Sky will be relieved to see that the forecast for Monday's stage three, a 212.5km run from Verviers to Longwy, is significantly better with the rain that marked the opening two stages of this year's Tour clearing.