Kadeena Cox weighing up cycling bid

Double Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox is considering placing more emphasis on cycling in an effort to break into open competition alongside her Olympic counterparts.

The 26-year-old Leeds athlete became the first Briton in 32 years to win gold medals in two sports at the same Paralympics in Rio last September.

She won T38 400 metres gold on the athletics track and C4/C5 500m time-trial gold in the velodrome.

Cox is currently focusing on athletics, but plans to return to her bike and two sports after the World Para Athletics Championships in London later this month.

And it is the non-Olympic 500m time-trial event in which she hopes to compete in open competition.

Cox told Press Association Sport: "I've not cycled for that long and the times I'm doing are up there in terms of able bodied stuff.

"If I can put in a bit of work and become a 'real' cyclist - I don't class myself as a 'real' cyclist - potentially I could get on to the able bodied team, which would be an amazing thing to do as a disabled athlete."

Cox believes she can improve on her Paralympic title win in 35.716 seconds - a time which would have seen her beat two of the 21 competitors at April's Track World Championships in Hong Kong.

Britain acknowledges a lack of depth in the women's sprint disciplines, so next March's Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, or the Commonwealth Games a few weeks later, could potentially offer opportunities if Cox can make her hoped for improvements.

She is likely to compete in the British Championships first, where Cox could also team up in the two-rider, two-lap team sprint with Helen Scott, a tandem pilot in the para-cycling squad.

Of more immediate priority for Cox is the World Para Athletics Championships, which begin in London on July 14.

Five years on from London 2012, Cox hopes the British public back the home athletes as she seeks to add to her collection of world titles.

She added: "The buzz you get of knowing all those people are supporting you... to have that crowd there keeps you going and lifts you.

"I'm hoping having a full stadium is what's going to get me round."

