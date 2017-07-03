Aljaz Bedene fends off ace specialist Karlovic in marathon Wimbledon tussle

British number four Aljaz Bedene battled his way into round two at Wimbledon after a marathon slug-fest with veteran Ivo Karlovic.

Bedene and the big-serving Croatian, seeded 21st, could not be separated after four attritional sets, all tie-breaks, without a break of serve between them.

Yet after four hours and 25 minutes, and 61 held service games, it was Slovakia-born Bedene who finally broke in the 14th game of the decider for a remarkable 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (8/6) 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (9/7) 8-6 victory.

Over the course of the contest, Karlovic slung down 44 aces to 27 from Bedene.

There was barely a sniff of a break, or a rally lasting more than three shots, during the opening three sets.

Bedene is no slouch with his own serve and early in the first set whistled one down and past Karlovic at 125mph.

Karlovic responded by booming one down at 129mph in the following game, and the tone was set for the rest of the match.

Tie-breaks are, unsurprisingly, familiar territory for 38-year-old Karlovic and he secured the first but Bedene showed his grit by snatching the second.

Karlovic took the third but then required lengthy treatment on the shoulder which propels his missiles.

He was able to continue, though, and suddenly found himself with three previously rare break points in the fourth game of the fourth set.

Bedene survived those, however, and another in the eighth, before squandering two of his own to go 5-4 up.

The inevitable tie-break duly arrived and it was Bedene who prevailed to take a gruelling match into a decider.

Bedene, who pulled out of Queen's - where he was due to play Andy Murray - due to a wrist injury, clung on in the decider before pouncing decisively.