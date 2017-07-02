West Indies Women humbled at Grace Road

West Indies Women made the sixth-lowest total in the history of the Women's World Cup after they were bowled out for just 48 by South Africa at Grace Road.

Dane van Niekerk returned staggering figures of four for nought in 20 balls, while Marizanne Kapp also claimed four wickets as the Proteas cleaned their opponents up in the 26th over.

Chedean Nation was the sole contributor to the West Indies innings, making 26 out of the eventual total, with the next highest score just four on a miserable day.

It is the lowest score at a World Cup since Denmark were bowled out for 47 by England in 1993, although Pakistan still hold the record after managing just 27 against Australia in 1997.