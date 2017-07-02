Venus Williams 'devastated and heartbroken' over fatal US car crash

Venus Williams has said she is "heartbroken" over a fatal car crash in the United States which led to the death of a 78-year-old man.

According to police, Williams, 37, was crossing a junction in her Florida home town on June 9 when her vehicle collided with a car being driven by Linda Barson, whose husband Jerome was in the passenger seat. Mr Barson died 13 days later.

Civil court documents filed on Friday by the couple's daughter Audrey Gassner-Dunayer in Palm Beach County, Florida, claim Williams was "driving carelessly and recklessly" which "led to the catastrophic injuries and death of Jerome Barson".

The suit says the injuries sustained by Mr Barson in the crash include "massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage", and added that he died on his wife's 68th birthday.

Writing on her Facebook page, the five-time Wimbledon champion said: " I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."

Williams, currently ranked 11th in the world, is due to begin her quest for a sixth Wimbledon singles crown as the tournament begins on Monday.

In the absence of her sister Serena, who is pregnant with her first child, Venus is one of the favourites at SW19, where she is seeded 10th.

Venus, who claimed her last title at the All England Club in 2008 but reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year, is facing Belgium's Elise Mertens in the first round.