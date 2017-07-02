Johanna Konta fit and ready for Wimbledon despite fall

Johanna Konta joined Andy Murray in declaring herself fit for Wimbledon.

Britain's two leading hopes found themselves the subject of injury scares in the build-up to the Championships.

Murray missed two days of training because of a hip problem while Konta hurt her spine in a fall at Eastbourne last Thursday.

The world number seven was on the brink of victory against world number one Angelique Kerber when she slipped and fell heavily, landing on her back and then hitting her head.

Konta was able to resume her match and defeated Kerber but subsequently pulled out of her scheduled semi-final against eventual champion Karolina Pliskova.

She was guarded about her hopes of playing Wimbledon and rested on Friday and Saturday before a positive practice session on Sunday.

Konta said: "I never was thinking that I wasn't going to (play Wimbledon).

"It was most important to just make sure that I was well enough. Definitely it was medically the right decision to not continue playing in Eastbourne, to give my body that chance to recover. It was a bit of a traumatic fall on the body.

"I'm definitely recovering really well. I'm taking it a day at a time. I practised today. I felt good. I'm definitely looking forward to playing my first round.

"Like Andy, I'd like to think that I'm fit enough to play seven matches, but I'm going to be taking it one at a time."

Until the injury, it had been a near perfect week in her home town for Konta, who claimed her first victory over a world number one on the same day she defeated French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Konta certainly stepped up her form on grass having previously lost to Donna Vekic in the final in Nottingham and Coco Vendeweghe in the second round in Birmingham.

She is confident the fall has not stalled her momentum, saying: " I don't think it has necessarily any effect unless I'm physically unable to play. That's the only way it can disrupt.

"I think I had three great matches in Eastbourne. I had a very full-on Thursday, as did all the other players. I think everyone played two matches that day, so it was a long day for everyone.

"I got to play against two grand slam champions, the reigning French Open champion, and also the number one player in the world.

"I felt that I was tested in very different ways, two completely different players. I was quite happy with how I was able to adapt between those two matches on the same day.

"But overall I'm coming into Wimbledon with some great time on the grass against some great players. That doesn't guarantee anything here results-wise, but I definitely have prepared the best I can to perform here."

A strong focus on the mental side of the sport has been the key piece of the jigsaw in propelling Konta into the top 10.

She goes into Wimbledon as the sixth seed, the highest for a British woman since Virginia Wade in 1979, and among the title favourites despite only ever having won one match at the All England Club.

Konta pointedly tries to avoid piling any results-based pressure on herself but knows the spotlight will be shining brightly.

She said: "I guess because my expectations continue to be my own, my own journey, my own focus, in that sense not much has changed. I do try to keep myself around my own people, around the mentality that I want to be around.

"But I know there's more attention and there's more interest in my performance. But that's also a good thing. It means we're talking more about women's tennis in this country."

The first hurdle for Konta is a rematch on Monday with unorthodox Chinese Taipei player Hsieh Su-wei, who she lost to at the same stage of the French Open five weeks ago.

"It's quite interesting that I actually get to play her again," said Konta. "I guess in terms of the probability of playing each other first round in a slam in a row, that's actually pretty cool.

"I know she does enjoy the grass. She's a Wimbledon champion in doubles, so she definitely can play on this surface. Actually, the first time I played her, I lost to her on the grass.

"I'm definitely going into the match knowing that she will be playing very comfortably on the surface, she will definitely look to make things difficult for me.

"I'd like to think that I'm also better prepared. I'd like to think that I will be going into the match with a clear game plan and trying to execute that as best as I can."