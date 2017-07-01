Petra Kvitova hailed as a 'warrior' by Victoria Azarenka ahead of Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova was hailed as "such a warrior" on Saturday as the two-time Wimbledon champion stepped up preparations for the tournament she loves but feared she would never play again.

Six months on from suffering career-threatening hand injuries when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home, Kvitova was a picture of contentment in London, thrilled to be fit and well two days out from her opening match.

With a police investigation ongoing, Kvitova could not discuss the attack, but she spoke glowingly of the reception she has had on returning to the tour from fellow players.

At times she has wondered whether the warmth has been genuine from all corners of the locker room, where rivalries can be intense, but she has decided that at the very least "most of it is".

"I'm glad that I'm part of the tennis family," said Kvitova.

And it was one of Kvitova's fellow big shots on the women's tour, Victoria Azarenka, who paid her an especially fond compliment.

"I can't understand what she went through, on the emotional level," said former world number one Azarenka, who returns to the grand slam circuit at Wimbledon with baby son Leo in tow.

"I think she's such a warrior to be able to just act normal, feel normal in public. I think it's such a scary thing that happened to her.

"The way she recovered from it, it's really inspiring."

Kvitova made her comeback at the French Open in May, and despite a second-round exit in Paris the powerful left-hander begins Wimbledon as many people's favourite for the title.

The pull for her is partly emotional, but winning the Aegon International in Birmingham last week showcased the Czech's grass-court pedigree.

The women's draw looks wide open, particularly with defending champion Serena Williams absent as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

Maria Sharapova also sits out the Wimbledon fortnight due to injury preventing her taking part in qualifying.

And their absence fuels the theory that Kvitova could add to her 2011 and 2014 titles.

The 27-year-old knows there will be considerable focus on how she performs, and she appreciates many are picking her as a possible champion.

"I think we still do have great players in the draw, even though Serena is not playing. But it's very open. So who knows who's going to win," Kvitova said.

"I think the grass always gives me extra confidence. I know I can play well on it. You never know how you're going to wake up the next morning. I will see how I wake up on Monday."

Her approach to tennis is changing, given the trauma she has experienced.

"I think I am a little bit different on the court and off the court," Kvitova said. "I see life and tennis from a little bit of a different angle than before.

"I think that before I was very nervous before every match. Now I'm seeing that I shouldn't be. There's more important things in the life than just tennis."

Kvitova starts against Sweden's Johanna Larsson, and said she is feeling "a bit fearless... because of what happened".

"When the time came, about the end of March, when I took the racket for the first time in my hand, I was starting to think I would love to be back in Wimbledon," she added.

"I've already played in Paris, but Wimbledon was my dream to come back, it was my motivation to play here."

The attack on Kvitova came in the same December week that Azarenka gave birth.

So it fell to Kvitova to also express her delight at seeing Azarenka, also 27, on tour again.

"I t's nice to have her back. I think that she looks very happy when she has a baby around," Kvitova said.

That was backed up by Azarenka, who plays 18-year-old American CiCi Bellis first and said: "I always love coming here. Being back here with an extra member of my team is really special."