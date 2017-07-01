Andy Murray and Johanna Konta both battling injury ahead of Wimbledon opener

British duo Andy Murray and Johanna Konta both face a race against time to be fit for their first-round matches at Wimbledon on Monday.

Murray was paired with Kazakh qualifier Alexander Bublik in Friday's draw, while Konta is due to play Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei - but both Britons are struggling with injury.

A sore hip has caused Murray to pull out of two exhibition matches at Hurlingham this week and the world number one was seen struggling through three hours of practice at the All England Club on Friday.

Murray was hitting and serving smoothly but in between rallies limped, grimaced and occasionally bent over in apparent pain.

Asked after his first session if he would be playing against Bublik, Murray said: "I hope so, that's the plan. I'm practising again later. I just had a light practice this morning to see how I feel and I'll practise again later."

After completing a second session at Aorangi Park, Murray added: "The session was good. I'm feeling okay."

Konta's Wimbledon preparations have also been hampered after she suffered a heavy fall during her quarter-final win over Angelique Kerber at Eastbourne on Thursday.

The world number seven was due to face Karolina Pliskova in the last four but on Friday morning withdrew due to a spine injury.

"Whatever happens in the following 24 hours and the following 24 hours after that, I'll see once this 24 hours is up," Konta said.

"It's definitely not an ideal situation. Again the most important thing is my health, regardless of the tournament next week, regardless of this week.

"Our seasons are very long. I'd like to think I have many years left in my career."

Konta lost to Hsieh in the French Open first round last month but Bubik and Murray have never met before.

Bublik beat world number 15 Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open in January.