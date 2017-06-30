Vunipola eager to impress after being stung by Gatland criticism of Lions

Mako Vunipola has vowed to prove Warren Gatland wrong and restore the British and Irish Lions' "wounded" pride in Saturday's second Test against New Zealand.

Head coach Gatland laid into his Lions after last weekend's 30-15 first Test defeat to the All Blacks for losing the physical battle.

The tourists' boss has challenged his squad to "fight fire with fire" to hit back and rebuild their aggressive reputation in the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

And England prop Vunipola has demanded that the Lions now accept Gatland's challenge and dominate the All Blacks in the tight game this weekend.

"That has stung massively, as a person and as a player, because we're all very competitive players," said Vunipola, of Gatland's criticism.

"It's him laying the gauntlet down. So it's up to us if we take that challenge on or shy away from it.

"I want to get out there and prove him wrong.

"I don't know if he meant it like that, but that's how I took it. So I want to prove him wrong.

"We're going into this game wounded, there's pride on the line with Gats saying about that physicality bar.

"I know emotionally we'll be ready. We have to be. And it's about having that discipline around that too.

"We know they took us on up front and they got the upper hand last weekend, so it's time for us to put in a better account of ourselves.

"We're very lucky we have another opportunity, so it's up to us to take it.

"It's that emotional energy we have to bring. The task is immense really so it's about us performing as a forward pack.

"We've talked about enjoying that level of intensity and physicality.

"We've got to raise the physicality bar and it's up to us to make a statement."

Courtney Lawes sat out Friday's captain's run as the Lions put the finishing touches to preparations for Saturday's second Test.

But assistant coach Andy Farrell insisted the second row just needed some extra rest after featuring in Tuesday's 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes.

Defence coach Farrell was delighted to learn of Vunipola's frustrations - insisting the Lions players must all feel hurt this week.

"I'm glad Mako said that, because it's about character this week for us," said Farrell.

"It's about manning up and putting everything on the line.

"Because it's that situation. It's do or die for us.

"These guys are a bit hurt in the manner of the game from last week.

"And we'll see what they're made of this week."

Vunipola was born in Wellington, but moved to Pontypool as a youngster, and admitted this week was the first time he had been back to his native city.

The 26-year-old Saracens star revealed he used to dream of being an All Black, copying Jonah Lomu - with his dad joking he would follow in the footsteps of ex-All Blacks prop Olo Brown.

But now all Vunipola wants to do is sink the side he grew up idolising as a youngster.

"I wasn't that old really, maybe eight or nine, I used to watch the All Blacks and be in love with them," said Vunipola.

"That was mostly because of Jonah Lomu, with him being of Tongan heritage like me; I wanted to be like him.

"And being born in Wellington as well, I had a lot of family over here.

"This is actually the first time I've been back since I was a child.

"My dad used to joke around and call me the next Olo Brown. When I was younger I didn't have a clue who he was.

"That was just a nice joke, but obviously it's gone out of the window now."