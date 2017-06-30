Stuart Broad hoping to return to England's limited-overs team

Stuart Broad has given England's Test squad a boost, and now he wants to give the one-day selectors something to think about.

Fast bowler Broad has been passed fit to play for Nottinghamshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup final against Surrey on Saturday after recovering from a heel injury.

Broad is therefore expected to be named in England's Test squad to face South Africa, which will be announced that morning.

The 31-year-old has been largely discarded from the 50-over side since the last World Cup and was overlooked for the recent Champions Trophy, even after Chris Woakes pulled out injured.

So Broad has targeted the Lord's final to not only prove his fitness for the Test team, but also to show he still has a part to play with the white ball.

He said: " If you want to get in the England team you have to win trophies.

"I've been lucky enough to play in all the Royal London games and they've been really intense.

"I've really enjoyed it, I've learned a lot, and I feel like I'm a better white-ball bowler than I was three years ago.

"Do I still have that ambition? Of course. I watched the Champions Trophy as a fan and I was gutted we didn't get over the line, I though that trophy was ours.

"You just have to keep putting yourself in the position that if an injury occurs to one of the front liners you are the one they turn to.

"I was close for the Champions Trophy and when Woakesy was injured I was staring at my phone.

"But maybe in two years, with a big World Cup, if you've got a bit more experience it will come your way."