Sir Bradley Wiggins eyeing sixth Olympic gold medal - in rowing

Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins says he will return to competition at the London velodrome in December - competing in the British Indoor Rowing Championships with an eye on the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 37-year-old won his fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit at last August's Rio Games before retiring from cycling in December.

Wiggins, who is friends with former Olympic champion rower James Cracknell, has since enjoyed rowing on an indoor machine for fitness, sharing images of his workouts on social media.

And, despite sources close to Wiggins recently privately playing down his rowing ambitions, the 2012 Tour de France winner has floated the idea of going to a sixth Olympics, aged 40, in a different sport.

Speaking at a corporate event in Manchester on Thursday night, according to the Daily Mail, Wiggins said: "I took up rowing when I retired just to keep fit, but my numbers started getting quite good so I've started taking it up professionally now and getting coached seven days a week.

"I'm doing the British Championships in December, and I'm going to see how far I can take it, maybe a sixth Olympic gold?

"I might be being a bit delusional but the times suggest I'm not."

The British Indoor Rowing Championships take place at the Lee Valley VeloPark - formerly known as the Olympic Velodrome and the scene of Wiggins' Hour record in June 2015 and Madison world title win with Mark Cavendish last March - on December 9.

Wiggins first floated the idea of switching to rowing in his November 2012 autobiography 'My Time'.

He is yet to reveal if he has been out on the water in a rowing boat.

Speaking in May, British Rowing performance director Sir David Tanner told Press Association Sport it would be difficult for Wiggins to make the transition from bike to boat, not least because there are now just two lightweight places available.

However, Wiggins said he was bulking up for his bid.

Wiggins added: "I'm trying to get to 100 kilos, so I'd be 31 kilos heavier than when I went on Tour."

Wiggins has been shrouded in controversy since Russian hackers the Fancy Bears revealed last September that he received three therapeutic use exemption certificates for triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid.

Wiggins insists the drug was medically necessary to combat a pollen allergy.

A separate UK Anti-Doping investigation is continuing into the delivery of a package to Wiggins and Team Sky at the June 2011 Criterium du Dauphine. Wiggins and Team Sky deny wrongdoing.