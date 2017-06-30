Ivan Lendl eases fears over Andy Murray's fitness ahead of Wimbledon

Andy Murray's coach Ivan Lendl has moved to ease concerns that the world number one's Wimbledon defence is on the rocks before it has even begun.

Murray pulled out of a second exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club on Friday due to a hip injury after withdrawing from his opening warm-up there on Tuesday for the same reason.

The Scot was instead booked in for an hour and a half practice session at Wimbledon on Friday morning, where he will be hoping to find some rhythm following his first-round exit at Queen's last week.

Asked if he was concerned about Murray's preparation, Lendl told various national newspapers: "Not at all. Unlike before Paris, he is hitting the ball really well. Practice has gone well."

Murray rested on Wednesday and Thursday and is now facing a race against time to be fit for his opening match - against a qualifier or lucky loser - which is just three days away on Centre Court.

Murray's mother Judy Murray was asked on BBC Radio 2 if her son will be there on Monday. She said: "I would say so".

The three-time grand slam champion has only played two competitive sets on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Lendl, however, indicated that Murray's hitting in practice has been much better than ahead of the French Open last month, when the Briton was also struggling for form but went on to reach the semi-finals.

"I just felt that he hadn't hit enough balls as opposed to here, where he has hit enough balls," said Lendl.

"My feeling was that he was not picking the right shot because he hadn't played enough and that he didn't have the safety of saying: 'OK, I can hit this shot 15 times in a row if I have to' and that all comes from competition.

"I thought he was a couple of points away from the Paris final actually."

That run to the last four at Roland Garros appeared to mark the end of Murray's disappointing run, but any resurgence was halted at Queen's by a shock defeat to Australian lucky loser Jordan Thompson.

"I wasn't really surprised," Lendl said.

"The first match on grass is always tricky. The guys who beat Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Andy had played qualifying or the previous week at a tournament. We have seen that movie over and over.

"Guys play matches, feel a little bit more comfortable than the guys who didn't play. That's why Novak (Djokovic) is in Eastbourne.

"He is not there because he likes Eastbourne - nothing against Eastbourne. It's because he is looking for matches on grass. It's a specific surface."