UKA boss Ed Warner believes axing UK Sport could be the answer to funding fears

The outgoing chairman of UK Athletics (UKA) Ed Warner believes more money would flow to Olympic and Paralympic athletes if funding agency UK Sport was abolished, cutting out a tier of management.

Set up in 1997 to allocate National Lottery money to Britain's best athletes, UK Sport has helped lift Team GB from 36th in the medal table in 1996 to second last year, an achievement matched by ParalympicsGB.

But Warner's radical proposal comes at a pivotal moment for the agency as its work has been considerable scrutiny and Dame Katherine Grainger takes over as its new chair.

UK Sport has spent much of this year fighting denied claims that it has failed to provide proper oversight of the sports it has backed with public money and has fostered a 'win at all costs' attitude that has crept over into bullying and discrimination.

And on Thursday it was faced with a united call for an immediate review of its funding strategy by 11 sports it has chosen not to back for Tokyo 2020.

A strong supporter of those unfunded sports, Warner wonders if the solution to making sure every penny of public funding goes to those who really deserve it is if we cut out the middle man.

Speaking in London, Warner said: " If you put everything on the table, why don't you tear up UK Sport and embrace (the British Olympic Association) and (the British Paralympic Association) as the deliverers of the high-performance funding?

"Why would it need to exist if you had a BOA and BPA that were structured in the right way? You might be able to get rid of loads of overheads."

UK Sport has committed approximately £350million of its four-year budget of £550million to 32 Olympic and Paralympic sports for their Tokyo preparations.

The remaining £200million is spent on the sports science service provider the English Institute of Sport, bringing major events to these shores, getting British officials into positions of global influence, winter sports and UK Sport's own overheads.

It is this money that the 11 unfunded sports and Warner believe can be spent more efficiently and fairly.

Sara Sutcliffe, the chief executive of English Table Tennis, one of the 'have nots', stopped short of offering her full support for Warner's idea but pointed out it is hardly uncommon among Team GB's peers.

" The German model (and) the Dutch model is like that - effectively the government-funded sports department and the national Olympic committee are the same body. The United States Olympic Committee is the same," said Sutcliffe, who firmly believes UK Sport has enough "fat in the system" to fund every sport.

Of course, moving to the type of model used in those countries would mean a more collegiate approach to elite sport in general, with the various governing bodies pooling marketing rights, working together on new opportunities and sharing costs.

That was something Warner was reluctant to do during this 10 years in charge at the largest governing body in British Olympic and Paralympic sport but he appears to be seeing the merits of it now as he considers his next challenge.

One such challenge could be persuading sports minister Tracey Crouch of the need to rip up the playbook for the last 20 years.

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, Crouch said: "There is absolutely no plan to abolish UK Sport that, along with the BOA, BPA and sports governing bodies, has helped deliver unprecedented Olympic and Paralympic success over the last decade.

"Dame Katherine Grainger has been clear that, as the new UK Sport chair, she will listen to sports' views on their strategy and my door is also always open to hear stakeholder opinions.

"It is, of course, important that UK Sport implements the plan it has recently outlined regarding duty of care, governance and cultural improvements within elite sport and I shall be monitoring progress in this area very closely."